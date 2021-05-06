10,000 Shares in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,526,000 after purchasing an additional 358,593 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,851,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,186,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Nautilus by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 212,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 154,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Nautilus by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 337,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 139,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $168,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at $227,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $20.41. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NLS shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

