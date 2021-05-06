$100.13 Million in Sales Expected for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to post $100.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.10 million and the highest is $108.16 million. Frontline posted sales of $288.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year sales of $497.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.20 million to $579.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $677.11 million, with estimates ranging from $668.00 million to $686.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 38.35%. The firm had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRO. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,818,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after buying an additional 437,637 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Frontline by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 530,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after buying an additional 106,127 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Frontline by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 239,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

FRO opened at $7.86 on Thursday. Frontline has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

