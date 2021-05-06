$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will post sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. Avangrid posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year sales of $6.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Avangrid in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 621.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $56.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

