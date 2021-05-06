$1.48 EPS Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the lowest is $1.27. The Progressive reported earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $7.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Progressive.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

The Progressive stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.28. The company had a trading volume of 37,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,097. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $104.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.82 and its 200-day moving average is $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in The Progressive by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,616,000 after buying an additional 27,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in The Progressive by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,460,000 after buying an additional 149,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.