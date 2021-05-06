$1.25 EPS Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. QCR reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QCR in the first quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QCR by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in QCR in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $47.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14. QCR has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $757.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

