$1.22 EPS Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will announce earnings per share of $1.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.00. Lindsay reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

LNN traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $166.26. The company had a trading volume of 52,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,527. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $81.13 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Lindsay by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lindsay by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

