$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to report sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.24 billion. GameStop reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year sales of $5.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GameStop.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GME. Standpoint Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $37.06.

NYSE GME traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,743,629. GameStop has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $483.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,656,000 after buying an additional 616,828 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GameStop by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,996 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,429,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in GameStop by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after buying an additional 46,980 shares during the last quarter.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.