$1.11 EPS Expected for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will report $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.10. Rent-A-Center posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The business had revenue of $716.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.56 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.43.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 26,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.56 per share, with a total value of $1,499,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $252,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,186,000 after buying an additional 469,755 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,091,000 after purchasing an additional 422,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 234,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth $25,783,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $60.36. 804,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $64.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

