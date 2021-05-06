$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will report $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $981.50 million. Century Communities posted sales of $776.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $5.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at $24,207,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $612,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after acquiring an additional 161,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Century Communities stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.30. The company had a trading volume of 282,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,706. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.39. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $78.96.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

