$0.77 EPS Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to post $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Starbucks reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 267.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $113.48. 4,667,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,418,171. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.38, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.