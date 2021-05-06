$0.54 EPS Expected for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Business First Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%.

BFST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,575. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $500.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In other news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Also, EVP Alicia Robertson sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $188,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,630 shares of company stock worth $307,231. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 97.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 259,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 111,346 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 115,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $748,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

