$0.51 EPS Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Huron Consulting Group reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.12. 151,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,549. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $975,891.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,353 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,050.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 73.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 54,515 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 957,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,449,000 after acquiring an additional 62,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

