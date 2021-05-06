-$0.48 EPS Expected for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.45). Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In other news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos purchased 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,233.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 32,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 74,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 808,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 150,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADMS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,769. The company has a market capitalization of $214.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

