$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. Endava reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Endava.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. The firm had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.41 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Endava by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,441,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,353,000 after buying an additional 147,776 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Endava by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,869,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,495,000 after buying an additional 89,406 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Endava during the first quarter valued at about $75,628,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 831,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,831,000 after buying an additional 81,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 214.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 774,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,437,000 after buying an additional 527,795 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava stock opened at $90.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. Endava has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $92.88.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.