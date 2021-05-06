$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. Gladstone Commercial reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOD. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.78. 715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,795. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of $755.83 million, a PE ratio of -77.15 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

