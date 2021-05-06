$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Antero Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 154.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,581.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 180,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR opened at $10.41 on Monday. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 4.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

