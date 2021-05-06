$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Cango had a net margin of 138.90% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $168.19 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cango from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cango by 30.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cango during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cango in the fourth quarter worth about $720,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Cango in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,400,000.

Shares of CANG stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 107,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,830. The company has a market capitalization of $925.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Cango has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. Cango’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

