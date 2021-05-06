-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $56.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

HRMY stock opened at $27.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

