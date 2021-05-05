Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

NYSE ZYME traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,387. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.57. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $49,803.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,765.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $26,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,121 shares of company stock worth $276,979. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1,119.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

