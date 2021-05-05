ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.48.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 262,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,013.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,558,013.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 754,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $44,458,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,064,041 shares of company stock valued at $164,175,448.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

