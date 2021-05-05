ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Barclays

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.48.

Shares of ZI opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.36. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 262,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $12,558,013.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,558,013.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $170,800.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,284 shares in the company, valued at $170,800.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,064,041 shares of company stock worth $164,175,448.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

