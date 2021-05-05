ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ZI stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.33. 12,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,052. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $64.40.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $170,800.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,284 shares in the company, valued at $170,800.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 225,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $10,736,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,736,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,064,041 shares of company stock valued at $164,175,448 in the last three months.

ZI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.48.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

