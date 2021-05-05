Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) was down 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 222,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 149,311,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.18.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ann Marie Cotter sold 58,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $67,665.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,665.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,632,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,076.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 314,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 86,424 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 59,870 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Zomedica Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

