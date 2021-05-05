ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Reaches $2.22 on Exchanges

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $2.22 or 0.00004171 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $438.77 million and approximately $41.97 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00065290 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded up 2,848.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,848.28 or 0.03468994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.40 or 0.00263514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $617.33 or 0.01158653 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00031608 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.14 or 0.00730372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,310.08 or 1.00056295 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.