ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect ZIOPHARM Oncology to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect ZIOPHARM Oncology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

Shares of ZIOP stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $675.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44.

ZIOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.