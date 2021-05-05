Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) posted its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.27. 3,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,433. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $108.78 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,080.88, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.48.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

