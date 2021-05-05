Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $304,733,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.4% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

NYSE ZBH opened at $172.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.78 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,080.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.