ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.99

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.99 and last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 11194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.45.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZIM shares. Barclays began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.33.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $4,651,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $77,436,000.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

