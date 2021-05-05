Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Susquehanna

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target cut by research analysts at Susquehanna from $200.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZG. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.16.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.49. 16,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,110. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of -61.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.99.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,638,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $9,920,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $746,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

