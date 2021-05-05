Zigcoin Market Capitalization Tops $9.68 Million (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Zigcoin has a market cap of $9.68 million and $1.05 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0907 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00087125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00019449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00069058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.59 or 0.00825981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,306.49 or 0.09641865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00100472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,733,812 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

