Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $9.56

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.56, but opened at $9.25. Zhihu shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 8,578 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

