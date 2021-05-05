Zealium (NZL) Trading Up 27.3% Over Last 7 Days

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last week, Zealium has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $64,424.34 and approximately $3.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00012136 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00019905 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $815.76 or 0.01461294 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,254,290 coins and its circulating supply is 16,254,290 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

