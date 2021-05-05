ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 5th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $4.64 million and $21,056.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.97 or 0.00472572 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.76 or 0.00209628 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.99 or 0.00199534 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010822 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,187,737 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

