Zcash Trading Up 14.8% This Week (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $268.43 or 0.00484412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and $1.46 billion worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zcash has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.22 or 0.00204328 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.77 or 0.00205309 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010864 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003551 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 11,702,250 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcash’s official website is z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

