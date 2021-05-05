Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,500 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ZLDSF stock opened at $109.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.45 and its 200 day moving average is $106.14. Zalando has a 12 month low of $45.35 and a 12 month high of $120.00.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

