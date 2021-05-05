Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Buy

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $83.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

SSNC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.57. 16,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average is $68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.54 and a twelve month high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 476.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 83,593 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,451,000 after buying an additional 57,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

