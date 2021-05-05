Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Jaguar Health stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $178.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.83. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jaguar Health stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) by 560.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,861 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.49% of Jaguar Health worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. Its products include Canalevia, Equilevia, and Neonorm. It operates through the Human Health and Animal Health segments. The Human Health segment manufactures human products and the ongoing advertising of Mytesi, which is used for the symptomatic relief of non-infectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

