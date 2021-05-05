Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.25.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Chris Spurio sold 16,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $553,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,603,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $140,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,559.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,955 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

