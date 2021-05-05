Zacks Investment Research Lowers Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) to Sell

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “
Shares of Panasonic stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04. Panasonic has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $14.55.
Panasonic Company Profile
Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.
