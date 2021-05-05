Zacks Investment Research Lowers Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) to Sell

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

NASDAQ KROS opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.76. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $64,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 28,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $1,741,916.79. Insiders sold a total of 105,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,639 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 886.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

