Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Hold

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

NASDAQ TCDA opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. Tricida has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $32.99.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Tricida during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tricida by 3,603.3% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 858,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 835,715 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Tricida during the 4th quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tricida by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

