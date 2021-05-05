Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) to Sell

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

REAL has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on The RealReal from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price target on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. The RealReal has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The firm had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The RealReal will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other The RealReal news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $185,287.50. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $532,906.36. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,873 shares of company stock worth $837,503. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The RealReal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,683,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,521,000 after acquiring an additional 244,380 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The RealReal by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,783,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,935,000 after acquiring an additional 439,386 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in The RealReal by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 563,946 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal in the first quarter valued at $38,359,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The RealReal by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,338,000 after acquiring an additional 451,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

