Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) to Sell

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atreca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Atreca stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. Atreca has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $397.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.08.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $95,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,131,188.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,850. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCEL. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in Atreca by 10.6% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atreca by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Atreca by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

