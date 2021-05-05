Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to Post -$0.54 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) will report ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Rubius Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.96). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RUBY shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $10.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,327,787.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,326,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $109,505.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,900,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,637 shares of company stock worth $1,943,292 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 325,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,559. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

