Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to Post $1.51 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to post $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the lowest is $1.50. Quaker Chemical reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quaker Chemical.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $385.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.00.

In related news, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total transaction of $651,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,078,000 after acquiring an additional 35,317 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,464,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $370,998,000 after purchasing an additional 86,202 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 410,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 179,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $36,096,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.08. The stock had a trading volume of 42,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,538. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $138.45 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 671.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.