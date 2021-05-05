Zacks: Brokerages Expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Myriad Genetics reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Myriad Genetics.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $179,589.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,593.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,649 shares of company stock worth $5,555,189 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $31.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.