Zacks: Brokerages Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is ($0.63). GFL Environmental reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 900%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Shares of NYSE GFL traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.14. 77,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,266. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $36.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $517,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.