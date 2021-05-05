Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Clean Harbors reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLH. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $5.33 on Wednesday, hitting $93.78. The company had a trading volume of 332,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,102. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $96.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock worth $2,340,870 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

