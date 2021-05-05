Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 422.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACBI shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. G.Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 634,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $1,444,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

