Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). VBI Vaccines reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

Shares of VBIV opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $747.33 million, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 2.14. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 9.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 140,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 107,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

